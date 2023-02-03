SALTILLO – Anyone who has owned a business is aware of the many pitfalls that can happen along the way to become a viable and successful business.
That's certainly true of Peyton and Katie Robertson. Just 14 months ago, the couple opened The Shakery, a Saltillo-based ice cream shop. It was a dream come true, particularly for Peyton Robertson.
But the Robertsons put out a plea of support last week after Peyton had an unexpected health emergency that has taken him away from the growing business and threatens to close its doors.
"As Peyton is focused on healing, he will be unable to work or run our business for the foreseeable future," Katie Robertson wrote in a Jan. 26 post to the business' Facebook page.
The home health nurse, college student and mother said she's working as much as she can to keep The Shakery afloat while her husband recovers.
"All we ask is for your continued support of our crazy little business, but more importantly, pray," she wrote.
She got that support and more.
An Incredible Response
A week after Katie Robertson's post, the response has been incredible.
The purpose of the post was to reach out and let The Shakery's regular customers, who usually saw Peyton working behind the counter, know that he was going to be out for some time recovering.
"I wanted to try to get ahead of that and let the know he had some health issues," Katie said. "We believe in local businesses and communities supporting their local businesses. I just wanted to reach out and hope the community would rally around us and help us get us through this time."
And the community has done that, offering not only prayers but stopping buy and purchasing ice cream, shakes, casseroles and other goodies at the shop.
The employees have rallied around their boss as well.
Two of them – Zalla McCaffrey and Hannah McGill – opened The Shakery at 3 p.m. on Thursday, taking care of tasks that Peyton typically did. He would come in before the shifts started to make sure his employees had everything they needed.
Then they went right to work on special Valentine's shakes that will be offered in February. Strawberry, vanilla and chocolate shakes – with red velvet to be added soon – have added sprinkles, cookies and cake for the special treat.
A combination of employees and family members are working together to keep the The Shakery's doors open while Peyton Robertson recovers. A former employee has even offered to help.
Sales of ice cream and shakes usually take a dip when it's cold and raining, but The Shakery last month added frozen casseroles to its menu. Despite the sudden drop in temps, they've been a big hit.
"After that post about Peyton, we couldn't keep casseroles in the freezer for a couple of days," Katie Robertson said. "We definitely felt the support and love from our community, our employees and our families."
Because the casseroles have been such a big hit, the Robertsons have had to divvy up their current freezer space between the ice cream and the casseroles. They hope to add a freezer at the front of the shop so that customers can see what's available on social media and then pick up what they want.
In another move, The Shakery will add pints of favorite ice cream flavors, as well as ice cream sandwiches. To further expand the menu, the shop will offer dips for the upcoming Super Bowl.
"We're doing what we can to grow and keep adding things," Katie Robertson said.
As for the outpouring of support, Katie Robertson said she and Peyton Robertson have been warmed by all off it.
"We just wanted support, and it didn't have to be monetary – we just wanted prayers to get us through this trial," she said. "I think everybody goes through this in life, and prayer is something incredible. We definitely feel it and we appreciate it."
