SALTILLO – When Roger and Susan Dillard opened The Tiger Den on Valentine's Day, they weren't sure what to expect.
Running a restaurant was something new for Roger Dillard, who had recently retired from being a construction supervisor, while his wife has been a counselor for the past 13 years at Saltillo High School.
But after serving nearly 1,000 people that first weekend, they knew they had made the right choice in planning their life after retirement.
"We looked at restaurants, we looked at service stations, we looked at daycares ... we just looked at stuff we might want to do after retirement," Susan Dillard said. "When this came open, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to open a restaurant."
The Tiger Den is located at 2546 Highway 45 in the Town Creek Plaza. The space was most recently A6, and many years before that it was Bishop's Barbecue. Saltillo residents know exactly there it is, and that familiarity has helped the Dillards get off to a good start.
Opening a restaurant for the first time could be a daunting challenge for people getting into the competitive industry for the first time, but the Dillards aren't complete novices at the business. Susan Dillard was a server in college, and she worked at Harvey's for a lengthy time.
"I also opened Red Lobster in Tupelo," she said. "I started out as dining room/ bar manager there then moved up to be the associate manager and oversaw the kitchen."
That experience has come run handy as the couple has split up duties. Susan Dillard runs the front of the house, while Roger Dillard runs in the back.
"She told me to stay in the back," he said.
The hours can be long running a restaurant, but Roger Dillard doesn't seem to mind too much.
"She told me, 'You won't hardly have to work,'" he said with a grin. "It's only 16, maybe 18 hours a day."
The Tiger Den – decorated with anything related to the hometown Saltillo Tigers – is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday and dinner Thursday through Saturday. For a while, breakfast was offered during the week as well, but was recently dropped. It continues to be served on Saturdays, however.
Those long days have been made a little shorter with the change, much to Roger's relief.
"We couldn't get anybody to work during breakfast during the week," he said, who had to come in around five in the morning to prepare breakfast and then try to run the restaurant with only one or two people.
When served, breakfast is quite popular. For lunch The Tiger Den has plate lunches and baskets. The dinner menu includes beef, chicken, shrimp and catfish as well as a variety of appetizers and sides, plus a salad bar and sandwiches like hamburger, chicken and Philly cheesesteak.
"We wanted something that everybody liked, for the young and the old that would bring people in," Susan Dillard said.
The most popular menu items are hand-patted hamburger steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders and shrimp, especially the zesty shrimp which is much like a New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp.
"One weekend we'll sell more steak than fish and other weekend we might sell more fish – you just never know," Susan Dillard said.
Opening a new business, especially a restaurant, in an uncertain economy with still-high inflation and supply chain issues would discourage many from opening, but the Dillards were undeterred.
"I'm not sure if there's an answer for why we did," she said.
But the Dillards do have a long-term plan in sight.
"We're financially stable in our own lives," Roger Dillard said. "I'm retired and she could retire if she wished. But I can't stay at home and not work. Sitting at home is not an option for me."
The restaurant has 15 employees, not including the owners.
For Susan Dillard, working full-time at the high school and essentially picking up another full-time job running the restaurant, could be difficult to balance. Retiring from the school is an option, but she's not quite ready.
"I could retire, but we need this (The Tiger Den) to turn into stable income," she said. "And if it becomes that, then I'll retire."
In the future, the Dillards would like to have their own building for the restaurant, rather than leasing the space. But for now, the Dillards would love to see those capacity crowds continue to dine with them, all the while having prices that are digestible.
"Saltillo has been good to us," Roger Dillard said. 'They've turned out and we have some off days but in general it's been really good."
