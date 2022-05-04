Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Wealth Hospitality bills itself as a hotel development and management firm. The company designs, builds, and operates dozens of properties across the U.S. Wealth Hospitality also develops and manages assisted living communities and multi-family apartment complexes.
TownPlace will be the largest of the three hotels in Landmark Lifestyles, with 95 rooms. All the rooms are extended-stay suites. Tru by Hilton, with 90 rooms, opened in January. The 89-room Home2 Suites opened last October.
The hotels are part of the $50 million, 28-acre development off North Gloster Street that, when complete, will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tru and Home2 Suites are both Hilton brands and are located behind Steak n' Shake, which opened in June 2019. TownPlace Suites – a Marriot brand – will be built on land across Landmark Boulevard from the Hilton hotels.
"We're looking to start work in 45 to 60 days, and then it will be about 18 months until completion," said Patel.
Tupelo has two other Marriot properties, a Courtyard by Marriott and a Fairfield Inn & Suites. The Courtyard was built in 1997 has been renovated in recent years. Fairfield was built in 2011 and has been renovated as well.
TownPlace has nearly 475 properties across the U.S. and is a leading provider in the growing extended-stay segment.
Tupelo's inventory of hotel rooms has grown by more than 10% since October, following the opening of the two Landmark Hilton-brand hotels, along with Hotel Tupelo in downtown Tupelo. That property, which has 79 rooms, is owned by the Thrash Group in Hattiesburg.