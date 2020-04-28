Airports in Pontotoc, Booneville and Houston are among 13 statewide that will receive money from $10.45 million in grants dedicated toward improvements.
The annual Federal Aviation Administration grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, meaning local airports can access the federal funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenue during the coronavirus outbreak.
“At a time of great uncertainty for our airports and their employees, it is essential for the U.S. to continue investing in our air infrastructure,” said U.S. Sen. Rogr Wicker, R.-Miss. “These grants will help Mississippi’s airports continue to enhance safety and improve their operations so that they can be ready to meet demand for air transportation when the coronavirus outbreak has ended. I was glad to support provisions in the CARES Act to allow our nation’s airports to complete these important projects even while local resources are constrained.”
The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:
• Stennis International Airport, Kiln – $2,777,778 to rehabilitate the apron.
• Olive Branch Airport, Olive Branch – $2,388,889 to rehabilitate the runway.
• Trent Lott International Airport, Pascagoula – $1,906,077 to rehabilitate the runway.
• Clarke County Airport, Quitman – $998,250 to rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.
• Pontotoc County Airport, Pontotoc – $623,600 to rehabilitate the runway and taxilane, and make improvements to the hangar.
• Key Field Airport, Meridian – $614,333 to reconstruct the taxiway, rehabilitate an emergency generator, and seal the runway pavement.
• McCharen Field Airport, West Point – $410,408 to acquire land for approaches and development.
•Winona-Montgomery County Airport, Winona – $333,300 to make improvements to the hangar.
• Louisville Winston County Airport, Louisville – $151,000 to acquire land for approaches and development.
• Booneville/Baldwyn Airport, Booneville – $86,387 to improve airport drainage.
• Houston Municipal Airport, Houston – $65,000 to conduct an aeronautical survey.
• Grenada Municipal Airport, Grenada – $55,000 to update the airport master plan.
• Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport, Poplarville – $48,420 to install a runway guidance system and improve lighting on the runway and taxiway.
“The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t eliminate the need for necessary infrastructure upgrades at local airports. These grants will help improve safety and efficiency at these facilities,” Hyde-Smith said. “Waiving the matching funds obligation is one way to lighten the economic hardships facing our local governments.”