Tupelo • Three hotels in Northeast Mississippi can be used as COVID-19 recovery centers as designated by their parent company.
Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites in Tupelo and Hampton Inn in New Albany have been converted temporarily to help hospitals.
“The rapidly growing demand for additional beds is not just for patients working on recovery, but for those choosing to self-quarantine as well as the healthcare professionals who are caring for them,” said hotel management company ZMC Hotels in a press release.
The California-based company has 39 properties in 12 states, and its team created www.shelter-in-peace.com to connect health professionals, government agencies and recuperating patients.
The new business model is the brainchild of ZMC CEO, Mark Hall, who said ZMC hotels “will continue to serve our traditional hotel guests” but has converted many of its hotels to accommodate guests that are:
• At-risk population, i.e., elderly or homeless
• Asymptomatic front-line workers that want to shelter in place to avoid potentially exposing families or others,
• Population that is infected with the virus that doesn’t need intensive care
The company is calling the hotels Recovery Centers.
“These centers will provide a solution for hospitals looking to discharge patients who are no longer considered critical, but that still need additional support and care,” ZMC said.
The Recovery Centers will have oxygen concentration devices, based on availability, and provide meal delivery services available 24/7, that includes a chain of custody of the preparer and delivery person including body temperature checks.
Other hotels in the company are targeting healthcare professionals, first responders and government agencies by offering a space where they can “Shelter-in-Peace.”
ZMC said the dedicated hotels offer very strict protocols for cleanliness, staff specifically trained in social distancing, isolated HVAC systems to ensure rooms do not share air with adjacent spaces, sneeze guards at all front desks, antibacterial hand sanitizer at hotel entrances and common areas, unnecessary hard and soft surfaces, like throw pillows and decorative bed scarves, have been removed and a room turnover procedure that includes sterilization of each room with heat treatments up to 135 degrees for three hours to thoroughly disinfect rooms.