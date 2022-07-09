TUPELO • The necktie — the once-ubiquitous menswear accessory seen in every boardroom, bank, hospital and other "professional" setting — has been around hundreds of years.
As trends come and go, ties have been through their ups and downs as well: not so popular in the 1960s, a resurgence in the go-go 80s, a dip in the early 2000s.
Enter the pandemic and working remotely. Those Casual Fridays turned into Casual Every Day, and when gatherings began anew, it seemed fewer ties were being worn.
And men's clothing stores have noticed.
"We've come in contact with a lot of guys who used to wear them but aren't wearing them now," said Joe Yarber, owner of MLM Clothiers in downtown Tupelo. "The banks are pretty much not wearing them anymore, but they are still wearing coats."
Hank Owens used to swear by a coat and tie every day. In the insurance industry for years, he didn't go without the combination. But a few years ago, he started to shed the tie.
"I just think that I just went with the times; everywhere I went they were't wearing them anymore, and I just evolved into it," he said. "Five years ago, I wore a tie every day — I didn't think I was dressed. I'll still wear a sport coat, but not in this weather."
The necktie can be a polarizing topic, according to website Real Men Real Style.
Among the pros, according to RMRS, is that wearing a tie "gives you a professional-looking edge that stacks you up above the average jeans and shirt-wearing man," as well as inspiring your confidence and improving your professional appearance.
And among the cons of wearing ties: looking too formal for today's more casual world, and oppressing your self-expression.
Ringing up some $115 billion in annual sales, menswear is big business in the U.S. and, of course, globally.
But while there seems to be an apparent dip in necktie sales nationwide, that's not necessarily the case everywhere.
Jack Reed Jr., CEO of Reed's department store in Tupelo, said any drop in tie sales have been more than made up by wedding parties and by men who are buying suits and then ties and having them to own after the ceremony, "instead of renting tuxedos with nothing to have after."
"We just reordered seven dozen ties last week," he added.
And Yarber said tie sales have stayed strong at MLM, even though he's noticed fewer ties being worn.
"We've reordered six times," he said, pointing to the table of ties that at the beginning of the year had some 300 ties for sale. This week there was about a third that many.
"Now once the tie is bought and it leaves here, we don't know what happens; they may never wear it again or maybe it's a gift to someone. We really don't know," Yarber said.
Even Yarber himself admits he doesn't always wear a tie. A few years ago, he would have never gone without a tie.
"Nationwide, the talk is that there are less neckties being worn, and 10 years ago I would have never gone without it," he said. "But I kind of got used to it during COVID. I'll admit I didn't wear one on Tuesday."
More often than not, however, Yarber won't be seen without a tie at MLM. "Especially if I'm trying to sell you a tie, I figure I ought to be wearing one."
Yarber also has seen an increase in sales of suits and sport coats as customers have returned to attending meetings, weddings and other more formal occasions.
And at MLM, the ties have a certain cache: only two of each pattern are available, and the ties are handmade by premium clothiers across the country that Yarber knows personally.
"We buy from small manufacturers that you won't find at mass retailers, so they may not be for everybody because they're not cheap," he said. "But we're not going to sell a cheap tie just to sell a tie."