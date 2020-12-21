Indiana-based Thor Industries Inc. said Monday it had bought family-owned Tiffin Motorhomes, the Red Bay, Alabama-based manufacturer of high-end recreational vehicles, in a deal worth $300 million.
Thor, which is publicly traded and describes its combined holdings as the world's largest maker of RVs, said the Tiffin Group would operate as a stand-alone division of the corporation, and the Tiffin family will continue to run it.
"Thor Industries’ acquisition of Tiffin Motorhomes allows us to continue our long-term growth and enables Bob Tiffin and the Tiffin family to remain in control and involved in our business, running it the way they want to for longer," Tiffin said in a statement.
Bob Tiffin founded the company in 1972.
Based in the northwest Alabama town of Red Bay, Tiffin Motorhomes reported $800 million in RV sales in fiscal 2020, about 90% of which were motorized RVs and 10% were towable campers.
With plants in Red Bay and Winfield in Alabama and Belmont and Burnsville in Mississippi, Tiffin produces bus-sized motorhomes the Allegro Breeze, Allegro Red 340, Allegro Red, Open Road Allegro, Phaeton, Allegro Bus and Zephyr models. The company also makes a smaller RV line, the Wayfarer, and fifth-wheel campers.
Thor's corporate office is located in Elkhart, but its owns multiple manufacturers in Indiana and Ohio, including Airstream, Jayco and the ErwinHymer Group.
"Though many aspects of our business will not change, we do anticipate many positive developments under THOR Industries," Tiffin said in a statement. "To name a few, these include expanded innovation, access to capital for facilities and process improvements, and the ability to improve our focus on customer service. We couldn’t be more excited about our future."