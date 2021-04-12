BANCORPSOUTH TIMELINE
1876 - Raymond Trice and Company, a mercantile operations in Verona, gets a charter to set up a bank
1886 - Trice and Company move bank to Tupelo and changes name to Bank of Lee County, which later becomes Bank of Tupelo
1966 - Bank of Tupelo changes name to Bank of Mississippi
1987 - Bank of Mississippi merges with First Mississippi National Bank, the state’s first statewide bank
1992 - Federal Interstate Banking Law is passed, and bank extends into Tennessee by purchasing Volunteer Bank of Jackson
1997 - Bank of Mississippi officially becomes BancorpSouth
1998 - Purchases Alabama Bancorp
1999 - Enters property and casualty business with acquistion of Stewart, Sneed, Hewes Insurance
2000 - Merges with First United Bancshares and enters Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas
2006 - Enters Florida with branch opening in Destin
2017- BancorpSouth, Inc. was merged with and into its wholly owned bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank. The reorganization left BancorpSouth Bank as the surviving entity.
2018 - BancorpSouth Insurance Services officially changes name to BXS Insurance. Acquires Ouachita Independent Bank of Louisiana, First State Bank of Central Texas, Icon Bank of Texas
2019 - Reaches over $20 billion in assets. Acquires Grand Bank of Texas, Merchants Bank in Alabama, Summit Bank in Florida and Texas Star Bank in Texas
2021 - Receves FDIC approval for merger with National United Bancshares of Texas and FNS Bancshares of Alabama
CADENCE TIMELINE
1887 - First National Bank of Aberdeen established
1972 - Name changed to First National Bank of Monroe County
1974 - Name changed to First United National Bank and acquires Peoples Bank of Starkville. Headquarters moved from Aberdeen to Starkville. Name changed to National Bank of Mississippi. Acquires National Bank of Commerce of Columbus and name is changed to National Bank of Commerce of Mississippi
1991 - Acquires Bank of Philadelphia
1998 - Name changed to National Bank of Commerce
1998 Acquires First National Bank of West Point and National Bank of Commerce Tuscaloosa
1999 – Acquires First Federal Bank for Savings inColumbus
2005 - Changes name to Cadence Bank, N.A.; Acquires Enterprise National Bank of Memphis
2006 - Acquires Suncoast Bank of Sarasota, Florida and Seasons Bank of Blairsville, Georgia
2010 – Cadence announces merger with Community Bancorp
2011 - Cadence goes private. Moves bank headquarters from Starkville to Birmingham. Acquires Superior Bank, National Association of Tampa
2012 – Acquires Encore Bank of Houston, Texas
2019 – Moves bank HQ from Birmingham to Atlanta, acquires State Bank and Trust in Macon, GA