TUPELO • Barbara Fleishhacker opened her downtown boutique 33 years ago, and she's seen her share changes and trends in retail.
One issue that has always hung around the industry is theft, like shoplifting, although she says it's never been a big problem at her store.
"I've been pretty lucky because most of our customers want to come back," she said. "We don't have a lot of theft, just a little. And I'm not corporate, so I'll be happy to get in their face. I don't have a corporate policy – I just want my stuff back."
But in recent weeks, retailers in larger cities across the country like Los Angeles and San Francisco have experienced a rash of theft from organized crime rings.
Retail theft costs billions of dollars each year, and consumers ultimately pay higher prices as a result. The recent thefts have exacerbated an already tenuous retail environment affected by supply chain issues, staffing problems and inflation.
A Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California was ransacked by dozens of thieves wearing ski masks and carrying crowbars and guns who made off with as much as $200,000 in merchandise.
Walgreens last month closed another five more stores in San Francisco because of organized retail theft; the company has has closed at least 10 stores in the city since 2019.
"Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average" despite large increases in security, Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso said to SFGate.
According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail crime costs retailers an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales, and three-fourths of retailers saw an increase in ORC in 2020, according to the NRF’s 2020 Organized Retail Crime Survey.
"ORC was on the rise before 2020, but the societal changes and shift to digital from the pandemic have led to an increase in the problem," the group said.
In an effort to tackle the problem, the chief executives of 20 major retailers including AutoZone, Best Buy, CVS, Dollar General, Home Depot, Kroger and Target sent a letter to Congress asking for legislation that would deter criminals from being able to easily resell stolen merchandise, specifically online.
"Retail establishments of all kinds have seen a significant uptick in organized crime in communities across the nation," the letter said. "Criminals are capitalizing on the anonymity of the Internet and the failure of certain marketplaces to verify their sellers. This trend has made retail businesses a target for increasing theft."
According to NRF’s 2021 National Retail Security Survey, 65% of retailers said gangs of thieves are showing “greater levels of violence and aggression than they have before,” according to the survey.
Stolen merch seemingly random
Only 29%of retailers reported an average dollar value loss of $1,000 in 2019, but that number rose to 50% in 2020, according to the survey. Among the most common items stolen are designer clothing, laundry detergent, designer handbags, allergy medicine, razors, high-end liquor and pain relievers.
"It's just random what people take," Fleishhacker said. "They're more apt to take a sample of a perfume that somebody has already used ... again I see a little theft, but it's not a big problem. And it's not like I'm selling Gucci or something like that."
Being a smaller retailer allows her to keep a better eye on who comes through the doors of her business, and it's also easier to spot when something is missing or out of place.
Jack Reed Jr., CEO of Reed's department stores, has his flagship store in downtown Tupelo as well, down the block from Main Attraction.
With three stores in the region, Reed's could potentially see more theft, but staffing helps mitigate some of that, he said.
"Retail theft, unfortunately, is still an ongoing issue," Reed said. "Our efforts are primarily at prevention, by having more staff per square foot than your typical retailer."
The idea behind retailers having more staff is that they'll be able to meet and greet customers – as well as potential thieves. Customers like being recognized; shoplifters do not.
Tupelo Police Captain Charles McDougald said the department hasn't seen an uptick in retail theft in recent months or years.
As for organized retail theft rings, "we definitely keep an eye out for that but majority of retail theft we see is smaller than that," he said. "Typically it's one or two offenders. Resale online is one way merchandise is converted to money, but much of the theft seems to be for the use of the suspect."
Reed said shoplifters don't get a free pass, and they will be prosecuted.
McDougald said TPD generally works with local businesses regarding retail theft in two broad categories — shoplifting and theft by employees, typically embezzlement. Theft by employees can also be under-ringing, coupon fraud, returns fraud, etc.
"The retailers that have organized loss prevention teams make up the large majority of our cases," he said. "Typically those loss prevention agents identify a shoplifter or employee theft suspect and call Tupelo Police."
Misdemeanor shoplifting (less than $1,000) is prosecuted through Tupelo Municipal Court. In those cases, the store must sign an affidavit against the suspect in order to prosecute.
Whether a shoplifter is taken to jail is determined case by case. In some instances, they are transported to Lee County Jail; in others, they may be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date. This is dependent on jail restrictions as well as the health of the suspect.
The majority of misdemeanor shoplifters in Tupelo are currently issued a summons.
Felony shoplifting cases are prosecuted through the Lee County Circuit Court system.