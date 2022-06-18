TUPELO • For six years, Shantia Jennings had to wrangle with slow internet service.
But not anymore. Jennings got her Saltillo home connected to Tombigbee Fiber, and in doing so was the 10,000th customer. And to mark the occasion, she was given a year's worth of free broadband internet.
"I wanted to get it immediately, but we had a waiting period, and as soon as it came into my neighborhood, I got it," she said. "I had had AT&T before and it was sluggish, almost like it didn't exist. It was at the point that we could only do one thing at a time."
It's taken Tombigbee Fiber – which is operated by Tombigbee Electric Power Association – less than two years to reach 10,000 customers. It signed its first customer on Aug. 13, 2020, and had its 5,000th customers last September.
Tombigbee Fiber is the first electric cooperative to reach 10,000 customers. It is one of 17 from among 25 co-ops across the state building a fiber network, and one of some 300 across the country.
Tombigbee has invested some $72 million in the broadband project so far, and totals costs are estimated to be abound $110 million. The three-phase project will eventually build some 4,000 miles of fiber; already, some 2,200 miles has been built. Nearly 32,000 of the association's 50,000 customers have been reached, and as of Friday there were 10,268 active customers.
Scott Hendrix, the CEO of the Tombigbee EPA, said there was no hesitation from the board three years ago when the Mississippi Broadband Act opened up the ability for electric co-ops to offer broadband service.
"Certainly, there was a lot of discussion; we spent probably a year studying and looking at other systems around the country to see how we could do it," he said. "I've never seen the board act so quickly and so passionately about. They were all in, and it was a unanimous vote. It was simply a question of once we did the math, how do we pay for it without endangering the system."
TEPA has received a $4.6 million grant from Mississippi CARES Act funding and another $9.8 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to help offset the costs. Hendrix said the fiber project is a long-term investment, much like the investment the co-op has put in its electric plant.
"We're not here to make money; we're here for service," Hendrix said. "It's going to pay pay for itself eventually, hopefully sooner than expected, and it will stand by itself. Our electric plant we built cost $140-$150 million over 80 years, so it's not unheard that it would cost us to build a fiber plant over the same territory and we'll condense that time period. "
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was a catalyst behind the push to give electric co-ops the opportunity to provide broadband access to rural customers. He said Tombigbee's success was no surprise.
"We couldn't have dreamed we'd have this much progress after we passed the law that opened the door," Presley said. "We have four electric cooperatives that have built to every customer; they're much smaller than Tombigbee, but for Tombigbee to cross 10,000 customers highlights the need that was out there for rural communities."
Presley had lobbied AT&T and other carriers for years to provide broadband access, but his efforts proved futile.
"There are carriers that had decades to serve rural communities, but they didn't know where they were and they didn't care," he said. "Bringing broadband access to rural communities is changing lives in the 21st century much like what rural electrification did in the early 20th century."