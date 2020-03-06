TUPELO • Renasant has promoted veteran banker Tommy Tomlinson to president of its Mississippi Region.
“We are pleased to announce that Tommy has assumed the role of President of the Mississippi Region for Renasant Bank,” said Scott Cochran, Chief Community and Business Banking Officer. “We believe this new role will help streamline communication, consolidate regional leadership, and only further enhance our already high performing Mississippi Region.
“We look forward to Tommy’s service in working with Mississippi’s dynamic leadership team and talented employees to continue making us the financial services provider of choice in each market and community we serve.”
Tomlinson is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree, LSU Graduate School of Banking, Commercial Lending School at Vanderbilt, and Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma.
He joined Renasant in 2011 when the Tupelo-based bank entered the Starkville market for the first time. He had previously been vice president and Starkville regional president for Cadence Bank for nearly 30 years.
Tomlinson has played an active role in the community, serving as chairman of Greater Starkville Development Partnership, past president of Starkville Rotary Club, past chairman of the CREATE Foundation, past president of the Starkville Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of First Baptist Church in Starkville.
Renasant Corp., founded in 2005, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.4 billion and operates more than 200 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.