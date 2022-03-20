BLUE SPRINGS • The Toyota Mississippi automotive assembly plant marked its 15th year last month, and to help celebrate, it garnered a coveted industry award.
The annual J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study revealed the winners in each automotive segment, and the Corolla was the highest-ranked compact vehicle.
In this highly competitive segment, the Corolla topped the Chevrolet Cruze and Hyundai Elantra.
Elizabeth Taylor, the quality assurance manager at Toyota Mississippi, said the award was the result "of a lot of hard work over the years that paid off."
The award is the second J.D. Power Award the plant has received. In 2016, the Corolla took the top spot in the compact car category in the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study.
For this year's Vehicle Dependability Study, owners were gauged for satisfaction with the vehicle’s condition after three years of usage.
"This award is from the 2019 model year, and what they do is they survey customers three years after they bought a vehicle and ask, 'Do you still love your car?' and its basically a survey that answers different areas of the car," Taylor said.
In 2019, the Corolla was produced in three plants – Blue Springs, Canada and Japan – and models from all three plants were scored in the study. The plant in Canada no longer produces the car.
Taylor said the 2,400 team members at Toyota Mississippi are rightfully proud of the achievement, but they aren't resting on the laurels. While awards are nice, Toyota always seeks continuous improvement, a core tenet of the company.
"We take that data and break it down to see how we can improve the Corolla year after year," Taylor said.
David Fernandes, who was named Toyota Mississippi's president in January of last year, said the recognition came as no surprise.
"We always believe we make the best car in the world anyways, and this is just another good opportunity to have a data point that recognizes the great work our team and the great quality they put in the vehicles they make," he said.
Fernandes' tenure has had it share of challenges, from pandemic shutdowns to global parts and supplier shortages that began shortly before he stepped into the job.
"I don't think anyone of us could have imagined what we've had to go through the last 18 months or so," Fernandes said. "But I keep sharing with our team members how proud we are of their hard work and their resilience. In manufacturing, people have to be here to make the product, and they showed up every day. It's been a privilege to see them work under these conditions."
The biggest challenge was dealing with the unknown, he said. Everyone was learning along the way, navigating through the storm.
What benefited the plant was the company wide commitment to sharing best practices.
"Each one of our plants was trying to figure out how we were going to operate in this new environment, so we were sharing the best practices of what we needed to do," he said.
For example, each plant made its own PPE. Some made masks, some made shields, and they all donated to hospitals and schools.
When the pandemic first hit, Toyota Mississippi held several food bank events, donating food to thousands of recipients. When they could no longer interact with the public, they brought community activities inside the plant such as filling backpacks for kids and putting together care bags for foster kids.
And when there was a production downtime, team members had three options – they could come to work and work would be provided, they could take time off without use of vacation or any penalty, or they could take time off and get paid.
"I think we were able to gain a huge amount of trust and respect from out team members because we are that company that will take care of you even in tough times," Fernandes said. "I think that's why they stepped up and came to work and did the best they could and build the best quality vehicle. We won that award and I think it ties things all together."
As for the next 15 years and beyond, Fernandes said the future remains bright and hopeful.
"To see that we're just 15 years into this journey and winning these awards and produce the volume that we do, shows we've been able to hire the caliber workforce that we've had," he said. "And the community engagement that we've had is awesome. I think that leads into a bright future."