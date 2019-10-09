Adam Gore is sports information director and director of media relations at Itawamba Community College as well as host for the Miss 98 Scoreboard Show.
As sports information director, he is responsible for covering and promoting 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, including upkeep of the award-winning and nationally recognized website and social media platforms; creating and organizing video content; video editing; assisting with creating and organizing photos; photo editing; story writing and editing; assisting with hosting duties and traveling; organizing radios and live stream broadcasts; play-by-play for broadcasts and producing all broadcasts.
As media relations director, Gore is a liaison between the college and media outlets in both news and advertising; assets with press releases and copy for marketing/reports/advertising; building and maintaining strong relationships between the college and internal and external visitors; promoting the college; and hosting the weekly radio show "The ICC Hour."
Gore participates in blood drives, food drives and community cleanup events when his other duties aren't calling.
Quotable: "I want to leave the community better for those around me and those that come after me. I just feel like we need a lot more kindness in this world, so I try to be that positive light."