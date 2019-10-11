Andrew Sweeney is director of pharmacy services with ElderScript in Tupelo, working with 25 pharmacy professionals and serving 1,400 residents in nursing facilities. He oversees all operations and maintains compliance with all state pharmacy boards and federal programs.
He started his pharmacy career with North Mississippi Medical Center and was a clinical pharmacist there until 2014. He then became director of pharmacy with Baptist Memorial North Mississippi in Oxford and ElderScript in 2015.
While at Baptist, he helped implement new pharmacy automation on each floor and a new electronic medical record system within six months of each other. At ElderScript, he has helped guide it though the parent company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy back to financial stability.
He is active with West Main Church of Christ, Mississippi Pharmacists Association and Tennessee Pharmacists Association. He's also been a volunteer with Good Samaritan Health Services, and gone on mission trips to Honduras.
Quotable: "I am originally from Booneville and now live in Tupelo. I have a great love for north Mississippi. I love the small town feel, the Southern hospitality and raising my children here. My vision for north Mississippi is work with the men of our area to help each other as we raise our families. If we step up and talk our roles seriously, the family units will be strengthened, children will see good examples and our area will continue to be a great place to live."