Brad Crosswhite is a family physician. He is regional medical director of NMMC Clinics, medical director of NMCCA and a Population Health Physician Leader.
Crosswhite is in the AOA Honorary Medical Society, was named Caravan Health ACO Medical Director of the Year 2015 and has been a Daily Journal Readers' Choice Top Family Physician five times.
He is the West Main Church of Christ Deacon over mission work and benevolence and is a prior boat member and volunteers a at Good Samaritan Health Clinic. He has participated in 21 mission trips to Honduras for medical and building efforts.
Quotable: "I want to see a local community that thrives and succeeds who are healthy and utilize the appropriate available resources to benefit from a lifestyle that allows them to serve and mentor others to have the same blessings and opportunities."