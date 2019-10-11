Carey Snyder is owner of Snyder & Company - Dynamic Marketing and Consulting, where she provides marketing, consulting and hiring services to eight clients. She chooses to manage a select few clients in order to develop close relationships and to better understand their business and goals. She also strives to maintain her duties as a wife and mother, all while serving 20% of her time on the board of First American National Bank. She recently began an inspirational blog called "Think Differently" to inspire people to strive for excellence.
Among her accolades, she she was named to Mississippi’s Top 50 Leading Business Women 2019, is a Community Leadership Institute graduate, a CDF Ambassador of the Year, named to Tupelo’s Top 20 Young Professionals, a Tupelo’s Top 40 Under 40 finalist and a five-time graduate of Success Skills thru NewMS.
Snyder is active with Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, is the founder of Snuggle Buddies, is the youngest female bank board member in Mississippi for First American National Bank, a member of Regional Rehab Board, a member of the John Maxwell Team, a Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic volunteer, and works with the United Way of North MS and Sanctuary Hospice Celebration Village, NEWMS, Salvation Army Angel Tree program and numerous other boards.
Quotable: "My vision is to see neighbors loving and helping one another. If everyone who was able could help just one person, we would not have people in need. I want our community to live and work side by side as equals and break down all barriers. I would love to see Tupelo continue to grow into a vibrant community where young people can raise their families and pass on the Tupelo Spirit."