Casey Lott manages the day-to-day operations of his law firm, Langston & Lott PLLC. Langston refers to the firm's founder and Lott's grandfather, Joe Ray Langston.
He has been actively involved in Multi-District Litigation and has received several MDL leadership appointments. He also serves as the attorney for the Prentiss County Board of Supervisors and the Booneville School District.
He was named Young Lawyer of the Year for 2005-2006 by the Mississippi Association for Justice. In 2011, he was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list as one of the top attorneys in Mississippi. In 2012, he was named one of Mississippi’s Top 40 Lawyers Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association and received the “Leadership in Law” award from the Mississippi Business Journal. In 2014, he was named one of the top 100 lawyers in Mississippi of any age, and he was appointed as chairman of Mississippi’s Top 40 Lawyers Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association.
In addition to serving as a board member for several organizations, Lott supports the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Booneville School District, the Booneville Junior Auxiliary, the Special Olympics, the Multiple Sclerosis Association and the Stuttering Foundation. He's also donated bulletproof vests, tasers and a drone to local law enforcement agencies in Prentiss County. This year, he and his wife gave away 200 backpacks with school supplies for needy children in Prentiss County, and plan to make that an annual event going forward. They also fund two scholarships at our alma mater, Northeast Community College.
Quotable: "I would like to see Booneville grow into a bigger small town with better employment opportunities and higher paying jobs, similar to New Albany or Corinth."