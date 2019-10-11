Casey Sanders is owner/operator of FitCamp for Women in Tupelo. She is a group fitness instructor and health and wellness coach.
As the sole owner/operator, she wears a lot of hats. She's responsible for coaching 80% of the classes, creating fun and effective workout programs, managing multiple social media sites and all administrative and accounting tasks related to the business.
She's reached CrossFit Level 1 and CrossFit Gymnastics.
Sanders has been active with the Salvation Army Meals on Wheels, Sanctuary Hospice House Junior Auxiliary and Tupelo Middle School Girls Basketball Junior Athletic Camp. She's also been a sponsor of Celebration Village, Charity Ball and multiple Little League teams, and she's helped with fundraising with St. Jude.
Quotable: "I love this city! I was born and raised in Tupelo and I am so proud of the progress we have made as a community in the last several years. We bought our first home in Tupelo a few years ago and have enjoyed getting to know our Joyner neighbors and take part in downtown events. Within the smaller community of Joyner, I’d love to see renovations continue and for us to be at the forefront of greater Tupelo projects – such as the amazing Gum Tree route and the new pedestrian friendly lanes."