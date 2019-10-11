Chase Parham is a journalist, podcaster and small business owner who covers Ole Miss football and baseball for Rivals.com, using traditional written content, video, digital analysis and audio analysis. He also moderates several message boards with the website.
With MPW Digital, he hosts, develops and podcasts for the network about 10 shows per week.
He has been recognized as a top 10 sports podcaster and for top five site growth.
He's a member of the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Associated Press Sports Editors and Football Writers of America.
Parham has also created and executed fundraisers for HeARTWorks, Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children, North Mississippi Medical Center and FedEx Family House.
Quotable: "I hope for a community that has increased opportunities for youth to find their way and feel accepted in their worlds. Whether it's through assistance at home or mentor programs or a better average quality of life for the community at large, we need children to be motivated to follow their skills and strive for goals that can enhance their lives.