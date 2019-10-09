Brady Davis is director of homeland affairs for the Chickasaw Nation, overseeing all aspects of the tribal government affairs in Tupelo. His duties include budgeting and fiscal reporting, cultural and natural resource management, operation and development of the Nation's preserves, education and public outreach, development of other public activities and representing the Chickasaw Nation at varous events.
Davis was hired by the Chickasaw Nation in 2012 after completing his master's degree.
He is involved in several organizations, including the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Mississippi Community Advisory Committee; Natchez Trace Parkway Association, Tupelo Heritage Trails Committee, Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance, Tupelo Disc Golf Association and Early Childhood Education Centerr
Quotable: "Tupelo has grown so much since I moved here in 2012. The growth has been great; being from Nashville, I've lived in an urban environment fo much of my life. However, Tupelo is amazing and has become a place where I feel very comfortable raising children. There are so many great things happening and being developed here."