Courtney Holcomb is senior event coordinator at the BancorpSouth Arena, a role that entails detailing more than 500 events a year, selling meeting space, liaising between operations staff/catering staff and the client and helping oversee future construction plants.
Holcomb is active with Tupelo Young Professionals, Gumtree TWIGS for LeBonheur Children's Hospital, International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), IAVM Convention Center Committee, P.E.O. Sisterhood, IAVM Membership Committee and IVAM Region 5 Scholarship Committee.
Quotable: "I would love to see more involvement from others in the community. It seems that it is the same people doing the same types of things all the time. If we could involve more people from other areas of the community I think that would be a great thing."