Dr. Edana Nail is economics and business instructor at Itawamba Community College, where she teaches, on average, 24 hours of classes each semester, including macro and micro economics, business law, introduction to business, business communications and humanities I. She's also and academic advisor to most business majors, and is serving in her second year at division chair for the business administration division.

Nail currently serves on eight institutional committees representing her division and ICC. The past year she has been tase with creating a new School of Business for ICC that will enable a seamless transition for students as they transfer to a university.

Nail also is one of three co-sponsors of ICC Travel Tribe, which organizes annual study abroad expedition and serves as an academic class for students to learn in an extended classroom.

She has been awarded the meritorious achievement award and National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development excellence award.

Nail is active with campus organization, as well as worked with the USO, St. Jude's, Le Bonheur , Glendale/Rosedale home for mentally challenged adults and Crossroads Ranch.

Quotable: "As a resident of Fulton, I have seen many great leaders and community driven individuals to amazing things for our city. Personally, I have a vision to see more entrepreneurship in my community, from small locally owned businesses to late franchise. Fulton possesses a uniquely diverse target audience with our population of college students, availability of water access and growing needs in an ever-changing economy."