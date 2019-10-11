Emily Wilemon-Holland is a corporate communication analyst with Toyota Mississippi, where she leads manufacturing-related corporate communication activities including strategy development and implementation for media relations, crisis communication, government relations, community relations, social innovation/philanthropy, executive support and engagement and event coordination.
She has Toyota Business Practice certification, Ji Kotei-Kankatsu certification, and also is certified with the Professional Speechwriters Association as well as National Incident Command Management Systems Certified with the Department of Homeland Security.
She is actively involved in several organizations and events, including Toyota Family Learning, Special Olympics Area 11 and state games, Habitat for Humanity, Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo, Tupelo Pride Festival, ourMississippi Honors, Salvation Army Holiday Feeding, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Sanctuary Hospice Radiothon. Future Leaders Dream (MSMS), Regional Rehab Celebration of Hope, Earth Day and United Way Day of Caring.
Quotable: "My vision for the community is to provide an inclusive workplace and community for individuals of all ages, backgrounds and abilities."