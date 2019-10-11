Erin Stubbs is special events coordinator and an owner of Busylad Rent-All, a family business since 1967. She manages the special events portion of the business, with responsibilities including purchasing equipment, managing employees and coordinating any type of special event as well as assisting customers with rentals they need for their event or small home projects.
She was selected as one of the American Rental Association's Top 10 under 40 in 2016, and she was selected to participate in the Jim Ingram Leadership Institute.
Stubbs is active with the American Rental Association, Sanctuary Hospice House Auxiliary, Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo and First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo. She's also been involved with the Family Resource Center, Gardner Simmons Home for Girls and Tupelo Women's Club. Stubbs also has been active with Celebration Village, the annual Charity Ball, Holiday Tree Festival, Down on Main and Pop with a Cop.
Quotable: "Tupelo has done an excellent job of creating a vibrant city, especially downtown. I hope Tupelo maintains its small town values while continuing to grow culturally. My vision would be to continue to build on the partnership of churches, schools, retail establishments, financial institutions, government offices, and dining and entertainment venues. This would serve as a major attraction for young professionals and families which are our future."