"Smith" Lilley Jr. is junior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
As an elder in the United Methodist Church, he is responsible for "word, order, sacrament and service" at FUMC Tupelo. Lilley, along with a senior pastor and another associate, regularly preach and lead worship at the church's traditional and contemporary services. He also helps lead FUMC's discipleship, hospitality, missions and young adult ministries.
Before entering the ministry, he was an office in the United States Air Force, serving in the 305th Maintenance Group and then as as assistant professor of aerospace studies and officer training instructor. He receive an Air Force Achievement Medal and two Air Force Commendation Medals for his service.
Last year, Lilley was selected to become a member of The Order of the Flame, a community within the World Methodist Evangelism organization that trains young pastors to be missional leaders and channels of grace in their communities. This summer, he participated in the Pastor's Theological Seminar at United Theological Seminary.
He volunteers for several organizations including the Shackouls Honors College advisory board at Mississippi State; Raise the Roof Academy, a rural school in Uganda; Pastors for Mississippi Children; U.S.-Ireland Alliance; and Vanderbilt Divinity School Turner Alumni.
He's also active with community organizations such as Helping Hands food pantry, the Salvation Army, Mississippi Mississippi and others.
Quotable: "One of the best things I love best about Tupelo is its commitment to being a forward-thinking city for all its citizens. My hope is that it will never rest on its past accomplishments but constantly look to critique itself. We've come a long way, but we can do better, especially when it comes to racial and economic justice."