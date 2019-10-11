Jamey Logan is vice president of marketing, content director for Renasant Bank, responsible for providing relevant and applicable financial content to consumers. That includes fulfilling ad requests and other miscellaneous requests across Renasant's footprint; organization and managing Renasant's social media content strategy, email, collateral and website content; and assisting the digital team to ensure Renasant's SEO is fully optimized for organic and paid traffic and growth.
A Mississippi Business Journal Top 50 under 40 finalist, Logan is active with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Kiwanis Club of Tupelo, the City of Tupelo Quality of Life Committee, Groundswell Community Collective and Keep Tupelo Beautiful. He's also volunteered for the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
Quotable: "I often think about unity. How awesome would it be to have a unified city and region working together toward common goals? To have people of every color and tongue picking up trash In town, offering rides when needed and banding together for positive change? More awesome than that ... North Mississippi is already doing it. I can look out my office window over downtown Tupelo and see the dividends that unity is paying. It is a beautiful sight."