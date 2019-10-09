Jamie Lynn Gellar is vice present and founder of Cami Jo Cares, a nonprofit charity that helps north Mississippi kids in need.
For several years, Gellar was in and out of hospitals without any answers. After her husband's passing, she moved to Mississippi, learning to be independent. Now with a fiancé and two stepchildren and a renewed outlook on life, she had looked for ways for younger stepdaughter Cami Jo to "pay it forward."
Last year, Gellar, Cami Jo and Cami Jo Cares treasurer Jessica Wambles dressed as elves to deliver Christmas gifts to children in need. That led to the founding of Cami Jo Cares, whose mission is to provide toys and clothes to kids in need.
Quotable: "Our motto is kids inspiring kids inspiring adults. We want Cami Jo Cares to — and we also want to impact north Mississippi in so many different ways that others don't. We want Cami Jo Cares to be unique and different. The more children we're able to help is what we want to accomplish."