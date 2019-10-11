Jessica Roberts is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and owner of Tupelo Marriage and Family Therapy and Counseling.
She provides counseling for individuals/couples/families in Tupelo and the surrounding community, primarily working with couples and/or individuals struggling with difficult transitions, communication, conflict resolution with spouse/children/or in the workplace, infidelity and issues with family of origin. She also supervises upcoming counselors, aiding them in obtaining licensure in the state of Mississippi
She has spoken in local high school classrooms about communication and conflict resolution, worked with multiple public schools in Mississippi and Alabama to aid teachers/administrators in alternative options for children struggling with behavior/academics due to difficulties in the home, and worked with parents in the home to help develop new skills for parenting.
Quotable: "I believe that if our community were able to view symptoms of marital/family issues as an indicator to seek counsel sooner rather than later, that marriages would be healthier, and that children would learn that it is normal and healthy to talk to someone about difficulties in relationships. I would like to see us take relational issues as seriously as physical issues. In the same way that it is normal and healthy to seek medical attention when we or our children are physically ill, I want to see our community make it a priority to tackle relational issues with a professional sooner rather than later."