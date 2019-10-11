Jonathan Poland is vice present and owner of Graham Roofing in Saltillo. He manages the employees of the office, including sales, estimating and project management, and works closely with the West Point office.
He is a CLI gradate, an ABC Young Professional of the Year Top 3 nominee and and Eagle Scout.
Poland is active with the CDF, the Salvation Army and 10 for Tupelo. At First Baptist Church Tupelo, he is properties committee chairman, security committee chairman, children's committee member and a deacon.
Quotable: "My vision for the community is to see it continue to thrive and grow in order for our children to be able to thrive and grow here like I was/am able to for my 34 years."