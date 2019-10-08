Justin Will Abel

Justin Abel of Mooreville is brand manager for Refreshments Inc.'s Tupelo branch. The company is the largest vending company in north Mississippi and west Tennessee.

He oversees all day-to-day operations fo the office, oversees ordering inventory for vending routes, orders products for the company's vending warehouse, tracks purchases from supplies and maintains close relationships with vending account contracts.

A sales rep of the quarter several times, Abel is a member of CRA, a CDF supporter and a deacon at Auburn Baptist Church.

Vision for the community: "A community where people can be who they are and live comfortably and safe. A community that has jobs that provide them the mean to live a life where their dreams can become possible.

