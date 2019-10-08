Justin Abel of Mooreville is brand manager for Refreshments Inc.'s Tupelo branch. The company is the largest vending company in north Mississippi and west Tennessee.
He oversees all day-to-day operations fo the office, oversees ordering inventory for vending routes, orders products for the company's vending warehouse, tracks purchases from supplies and maintains close relationships with vending account contracts.
A sales rep of the quarter several times, Abel is a member of CRA, a CDF supporter and a deacon at Auburn Baptist Church.
Vision for the community: "A community where people can be who they are and live comfortably and safe. A community that has jobs that provide them the mean to live a life where their dreams can become possible.