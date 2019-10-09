Katie Gann is a cardiothoracic nurse practitioner, providing care for cardiac surgical patients in the post-operative period while they are in the hospital, as well as following up with patients at the outpatient clinic.
Gann previously was a family nurse practitioner for several years in Houston, and later became the nurse educator on the cardiac unit.
She has been named employee of the month at North Mississippi Medical Center as a nurse educator and is a preceptor for new incoming nurse practitioners.
She is director of The Refuge Ministry – a local ministry for local foster children and foster families –and is an advocate for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Gann also volunteers for the Salvation Army, participates in foster family/adoption awareness events and is a speaker at the local Mended Hearts program.
Quotable: "I have seen over the past two years an amazing movement within our community in support of foster children and families. My vision is to help that movement continue and grow in a positive way and really make a difference in the lives of these local foster children."