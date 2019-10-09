Kim Dill is an account executive with Telesouth Media, where she is responsible for developing, closing and mainting advertising accounts; creating radio copy and marketing strategies for clients.
Dill is a member of and volunteers for several organizations, including the Lee County Republican Women, National Federation of Republican Women, Sanctuary Hopstice House, Regional Rehab, Boys and Girls Club of North MS, Lee County Chapter of the MSU Alumni Association, Kiwanis Club, Palmer Home for Children and Autism Centerr of North Mississippi.
Quotable: "We already have a wonderful model in place, 'The Tupelo Spirit.' I am committed to improving our community by working with nonprofits that focus on the lives of children in our area. The best way to ensure a community's success is to invest in their children."