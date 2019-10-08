Lauren Ann Cobb is chief of staff for Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, overseeing his daily schedule, creating press releases, coordinating meetings with utilities and overseeing consumer complaints. Before joining Presley's staff, she was assistant director of marketing and promotions at WTVA.
A graduate of the State Executive Development Institute and the Jim Ingram Leadership Institute, Cobb has also been active in the community, volunteering for events such as the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo and Chili Fest.
Quotable: "I firmly believe to lead, you must follow. I cannot ask someone to do something that I myself don't know how to do.