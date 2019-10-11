Lauren McElwian is a speech-language pathologist at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo and is founder and director of Cooking as a First Language.
In her day job, she helps students with their communication difficulties. McElwain works with many students with autism in varying degrees, several who are nonverbal and only communicate through the use of an electronic device. She works with these children to improve their ability to communicate through the use of technology.
Her passion is her role with Cooking as a First Language, in which she coordinates monthly authentic international cooking classes with the intention of breaking down barriers between people/cultures and building up community over food. Cooking classes that have been done include Japanese, Mexican, Indian, Bangladeshi, Korean, Chinese, Ecuadorian, Venezuelan, Filipino, New Orleans, American soul food, international desserts, Cuban, Caribbean and Thai.
She's been featured in several publications, including Forbes.
She volunteers for Sanctuary Hospice Junior Auxiliary, The Walk to End Alzheimer's, Cooking as a First Language Cares, and the American Speech Language Hearing Association. She also helps promote and market the Community Trunk or Treat on social media. McElwain also has participated in Dance Like the Stars, Celebrity Wait Night, Celebration Village and Ten for Tupelo.
Quotable: "I hope that Tupelo can continue to grow and develop the way it has the past few years. I want us to keep adding more unique opportunities, events and even facilities if possible to the Tupelo experience. We live in such an inspiring town because of all the energetic, progressive-minded people who are working to develop it."