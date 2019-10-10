Leah Suzanne Herndon is business intelligence lead at Nextgear Solutions, where she helps customers leverage the data it captures to make decisions for their day-to-day activity.
Previously, she spent 12 years at Corelogic/FNC.
She has been active with the AEE board, Thomas Street Elementary PTO and the Parent Challenge Advocacy Board. The Parent Challenge Advocacy Board is a new group started to help promote the gifted program in the Tupelo Public School District.
Herndon also has participated in the Holiday Tree Festival, Charity Ball, Gumtree Festival and Down on Main, and is a season ticket holder of TCT.
Quotable: "My vision for the community is for Tupelo to continue to grow and be a place I am proud to be call home. The sense of community is all around everywhere you go."