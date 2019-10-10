Letisha Jackson is owner of Jackson Insurance Group in Tupelo, where she provides insurance services for individuals, families and small business owners.

Among her accomplishments is being awarded Top Broker, Elite Broker and Circle of Champions from insurance carriers and being named CDF Ambassador of the Month.

Jackson also is active with NEWMS, Jim Ingram Leaderships Institute, the CDF Ambassadors and B.O.S.S. Group.

She's participated in events including Dancing Like the Stars and Cooking Like the Stars, as well as Taking a Swing at Cancer, MPUL, Tupelo Young Professionals, Phi Beta Sgina Fraternity, CDF Business After Hours and the St. Jude Dream Home.

Quotable: "You can lead by example by being a great influenceable person I different areas of people's lives, whether it's spiritual, personal, business or for the community. It provides hope for each individual person, like me, that you can accomplish anything that you put your mind to, no matter your race or gender."