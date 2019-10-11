Luke West is a chief executive of Relias Healthcare in Tupelo, where he oversees daily operations and strategic growth for an organization of more than 120 clinicians and healthcare workers and is responsible for supporting the emergency treatment of more than 750 patients per day across two states and six hospitals.
Before joining Relias in 2017, he worked as director of emergency medicine practice, support & patient logistics at North Mississippi Health Services. While at NMHS, he served on the Toyota Production System Initiative team implementing Toyota production processes into the Emergency Department with sizable results in length of stay and throughput. He also had the opportunity to lead the team of the Enterprise Patient Logistics Leadership Council.
He is active with the American College of Healthcare Executive, First Baptist Church Tupelo, Healthcare Financial Management Association, Medical Group Management Association, CDF, Highland Circle Neighborhood Association and Judah's Superkids Emergency Department Fund.
Quotable: "It excites me to see our city highlighted nationally in the many areas that we are thriving. My vision for Tupelo is to continue to be different among comparable communities in the South. I love the fact that we are thriving in areas of food, entertainment, supporting our local businesses, and being a national cornerstone for banking, manufacturing and healthcare. I see a future Tupelo only capitalizing on those traits and become a place that is diverse, inclusive, and where people are proud of being a Southern town where we still know our Southern manners and how to smile at people in the grocery aisle."