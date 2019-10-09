Lyndsi Davis is a legal assistant and also has her own vinyl siding business.
A youth leader at Moss Hill Baptist Church in New Albany, she has been involved with the Citizen Club, volunteers for Soup for Souls for Union County and for the Union County Baptist Association.
With Soup for Souls, she goes to low income homes in New Albany to let them know about upcoming events where the organization prepares a meal for them. Food is also distributed around the community to those who can't come.
Quotable: "My vision would be everyone in the community to get along and to help those I need. Being a better community as a whole would help the entire world. I believe it starts with one community at a time."