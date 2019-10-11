Molly Lovorn is director of programs and membership engagement at the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo. There, she organizes and orchestrates all aspects of CDF events, registrations, set up, deadlines, decor, location as well as delivers all sponsor benefits and meeting expectations of those sponsoring. She also engages members in events that best suit their needs as a member and helps them fit in where they can and where they need to be plugged in to help their business grow and make the right connections.
She is a previous Top 40 Under 40 finalist, Most Influential Women nominee, Jim Ingram Leadership Institute graduate and a US Chamber of Commerce Foundation Institute for Organizational Management member.
Lovorn is active in more than a dozen organizations, including the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, NEWMS, Early Childhood Education PTA, Joyner Elementary PTA, United Way Groundswell Board and Tupelo Young Professionals
Quotable: "I want the community to be better than when I got here. I already see Tupelo as inclusive and forward-thinking, but the vision is to keep that alive, all while being progressive in all facets of the community; always learning, growing, developing programs to grow our people and help them thrive. I would love our public schools to be nationally ranked, for the workforce to be fully developed and diverse and for all people from all different backgrounds working together to make this place we call home a wonderful place to live and be."