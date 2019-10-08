Nicole Calvert is digital sales coordinator for WTVA.
She went to school to be become a French teacher but hasn't worked in a school or taught a day of French yet. After graduate school, she spent time with her newborn son until he turned two and she reentered the workforce. She was an assistant buyer for Hancock Fabrics, then became marketing director for Snyder & Co. In 2018 she took on her current role at WTVA.
She is a member of NewMS, CDF Young Professionals, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Tupelo-Lee Hunan Society and is involved with the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo and Snuggle Buddies.
Quotable: "I would love one day to work for or maybe even found a nonprofit helping disadvantaged young women in the Mississippi Delta. I lived in the Delta for five yeas and saw first-hand the struggles of poverty on young girls and their self-esteem"