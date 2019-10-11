Rachel Potts is a mortgage lender and branch manager of Gum Tree Mortgage in Starkville.
She has been a Top Producer for the company and was a Top 250 national finalist for customer satisfaction. Prior to Gum Tree Mortgage, she was a commercial loan assistant at BNA Bank and was lead teller and customer service representative with M&F Bank.
Potts was president of the BNI Chapter-Golden Triangle Business Communications and was named to the Girl Scouts Women of Distinction in 1978.
She's been active with Tupelo Ladies Luncheon Civitan, Starkville Rotary Club, Starkville Area Arts Council, Cotton District Arts Festival, Forks and Corks and Delta Gamma Fraternity.
Potts also has been a Dancing like the Stars contestant and participated in many golf charity tournaments in Starkville and Tupelo.
Quotable: "My vision for the community is to help make Starkville and all of North Mississippi a place where all people want to live, work, go to church, raise their family, go to college, start their careers, retire, etc."