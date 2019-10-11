Rebekah Payne is co-owner of Tupelo 2 Go and Starkville 2 Go, which are food delivery business.
Payne is responsible for creating social media content, marketing, partnering with new restaurants, bookkeeping, record keeping and day-to-day operations.
Previously with Advanced Screening Solutions, she was able to enroll multiple schools in a drug prevention program.
She is active with CDF and Tupelo Downtown Main Street Association and volunteers for the Community Event Foundation in Guntown. She volunteers with events supporting the Guntown fire department and police department, and she actively collects donations for the Humane Society through her website.
Quotable: "I would love to continue to see Tupelo grow and be more progressive. I would like to keep the revenue local instead of the big box stores and like to help create a location where residents wish to stay and visitors love to visit."