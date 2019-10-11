Ryan Claire Wiygul is a family nurse practitioner at Elite Medical in Tupelo, working alongside two family physicians; managing the healthcare needs of patients age 6 months and older; and assessing, diagnosing and treating patients for acute and chronic illnesses.
Before joining Elite Medical in 2011, Wiygul was a charge nurse at NMMC Pediatric Unit in Tupelo and a research assistant at UMMC School of Nursing and Department of Surgery in Jackson.
Wiygul has been active with Sanctuary Hospice Junior Auxiliary, Tupelo Youth Soccer Association, Keep Tupelo Beautiful, TPSD Parent Teacher Organization and Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic.
She's also been active with Celebration Village serving as Girls Night Out chair (2019) and bake sale and Preview Party volunteer (2015-present). Also with SHJA Boots, Bluegrass, and BBQ - co-chair and volunteer (2015-17).
Quotable: "The Tupelo community has grown so much since I moved here and made this my home in 2008. I would love to see it continue to grow and flourish, especially in the area of locally owned businesses and public events that would be enticing and make Tupelo appealing to new families. I am also a self-proclaimed foodie and I would especially love to see more local restaurants for us to enjoy. I am an advocate for our public school system and its teachers and I want to see it return to its glory days. The opportunities for Tupelo are endless and we have so many young minds who are interested in its enrichment. It is an exciting community to be a part of and I look forward to the future!"