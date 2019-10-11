Shipman Sloan is president of Sloan Landscape Architecture. As sole proprietor, he's responsible for landscape architecture for a wide range of project types from high end residential to commercial, recreational and municipal work.
Other roles include sub-consulting for architecture and engineering firms, marketing, land-planning, budgeting, construction document production and bid and construction oversight. Examples of his work include: Ballard Park, Fairpark Plaza and BankPlus, all in Tupelo; as well as the Oxford Downtown Parking Garage, the Oxford School District and Wellington Place, and Freedom Ridge Park Field Improvements in Ridgeland.
Sloan has been active with the Tupelo Downtown Main Street Association, Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi; Tupelo Public School District, Kiwanis Club, Helping Hands, Boy Scouts, and Tupelo Young Professionals.
He's been recognized for his designs several times.
Sloan was the 2009 Volunteer of the Year for Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, and a Top 40 Under 40 finalist last year.
He's been active with organizations such as the American Society of Landscape Architects, Council of Landscape Architectural Registration Boards, CDF, DTMSA, Boys and Girls Clubs of North MS Kiwanis and First United Methodist Church.
Quotable: "My vision for the community is racial understanding and respect for all individuals from all backgrounds and beliefs."