Steven Vanzant is owner of Vanzant Barber Lounge in Tupelo, where he provides quality grooming service to all clients while striving to make them look their best, feel confident and prepared for whatever is ahead. He also manages staff, handling administrative duties and marketing.
When he started cutting seven years ago, his made a grand total of $40 during his first week. Today, he had a large diverse clientele, and he is often unable to cut the high demand that flows through his shop.
Vanzant is active with Cami Jo Cares, United Way, Real Men Stand Up, and is a member of Cornerstone Church.
Quotable: "I love Tupelo. I love the growth that I see taking place all around me. My vision is to see a community where everyone has the ability to make a good living, to pursue their dreams. My vision is a community with safe and affordable housing for everyone.