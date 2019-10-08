Tabora Cook is coordinator of undergraduate recruitment activities at Mississippi State University. In that role, he oversees recruitment-oriented event planning across the country for the university, as well as assists in strategic planning as it relates to MSU's recruitment goals.
A member of the National Association for College Admissions Counseling and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Cook also has participated in the SPARK Leadership Conferene and the MSU Black Alumni Weekend.
Quotable: "I work to build a bridge fo those following after me. Recognition isn't the goal but to know that I may possibly be having an impact on the community around me is a rewarding feeling."