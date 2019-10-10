Thomas Jeffrey "Ty" Hardin is head football coach and special education teacher at Houston High School.
Even as head football coach, he also helps maintain the football field and ground and helps with middle school football, oversees the strength program and keeps up the facilities.
Among his accomplishments, Hardin coached at the 2018 Benard Blackwell All-Star Game, was 2018 NEMFC All-Star Coach, broke the school record for wins in 2017 and 2018, and last year led the team to its first district championship (its second overall) in 20 years.
He's participated in the Junior Auxiliary Ball, the Houston Christmas Parade, FCA Good Friday Breakfast, Houston First Baptist Church Men's Prayer Breakfast and New Century Pink Ribbon Run.
Quotable: "I am very proud of my community with strides it's currently making. This community still needs to reach its potential. I think the community needs to reach out to the younger generation ... We need to provide more things to do, things such as creating events for younger kids and teenagers to attend, make a facility where they can hang out and have fun, and lastly, create a sportsplex for all the youth in this community."