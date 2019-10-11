Will Troxler is a Realtor at Tommy Morgan Realtors.
He's been a Mississippi Association of Realtors Top 40 Under 40 Nominee, voted Daily Journal Readers' Choice Best Real Estate Agent 2019 and is a consistent deca-million dollar producer and Top Producer and Top Lister 2013-2018.
He's an active member of the Northeast MS Board of Realtors, a five-year member of BNI Elite and a six-year member of the Buffini Coaching Group..
Troxler was part of the launch team for Cornerstone Church in Tupelo and actively serves in the church and various groups within the church.
Quotable: "I want Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi in general to be vibrant economically and culturally. I envision Tupelo being the hub city of the north half of the state and being somewhere that young professionals are drawn not only because of opportunity but because of lifestyle as well as a great community for retirees and families alike."