TUPELO – As the pandemic waned, pent-up demand from people who had been cooped up at home and were ready to travel led to record visits to National Parks, theme parks and other popular destinations over the past two years.
Even smaller spots like Tupelo experienced reverberations from the tourism boom. Tourism tax collections in fiscal year 2021 were more than $4.9 million, a 14% increase over 2020, and for fiscal year 2022, collections totaled more than $5.6 million, a 12% increase over the previous year. Six months into the current fiscal year, collections have topped $3.1 million, 19% higher than at the same time last year.
While inflation played a part in the increased collections, it doesn’t account for the fact that more people were, and are, flowing into the city and spending money.
But it hasn’t necessarily been the Elvis visitor or business traveler that’s been the pacesetter for the big increases.
“Sports tourism led the way to the recovery of the economy,” said Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. Sports tourism includes events like soccer, baseball, softball and tennis. Tupelo also has the aquatic center, which draws regional visitors.
But the increases in visitors also put some strain on the service industry.
“The service industry was a lot like everybody else — it was hard to have enough workers to sell all the hotel rooms and have them change them over and also have enough waitstaff and kitchen staff to meet the demand,” McCoy said. “There was absolutely a struggle for a year or more, and there’s still a bit of a struggle.”
According to the Mississippi Development Authority, in Lee County there were more than 3,650 tourism-related jobs — which include jobs related to accommodations and food service — in 2021 (2022 figures were not broken down by county).
The CVB is preparing to launch a new visitor profile and market segment research to see who exactly is coming to Tupelo, why they’re coming, how long they’re staying and what are they doing besides their reason for visiting.
Another large piece of data the CVB obtains is the Smith Travel Report, which tracks hotel occupancy rates. Tupelo CVB buys the data for the top 1,600 rooms in the city (of a total of more than 2,000 rooms). What McCoy has seen the past few weeks is eye-opening.
“Three of the past four weekends, our occupancy rate was over 94%; the fourth weekend was over 87%,” McCoy said. “That’s been a shift, too. Before COVID, Tupelo was more known as a business travel market, and we really worked hard to make Tupelo a weekend leisure market, whether through sports or a weekend getaway, and we’re there.”
Those weekends included events like Blue Suede Cruise, the Gumtree Art and Wine Festival and the GumTree 10K Run. Even the Morgan Wallen concert in Oxford brought in visitors and fans who stayed overnight.
And as demand has risen for hotel stays, so have the prices.
“Used to, you could get a hotel room on the weekends in Tupelo for under $100,” McCoy said. “This past weekend, the average rate was over $150 per room. Gone are the days of going to Priceline or wherever and getting deeply discounted hotel rates.”
With the summer tourism gearing up, demand for both hotel rooms and other services like food and drinks will increase.
Next month, the Tupelo Elvis Festival celebrates its 25th year, which is expected to bring increased crowds. It’s the first Elvis Fest since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” movie, the popularity of which has drawn more interest from younger fans.
At the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum, executive director Roy Turner said an already busy year promises only to be busier.
“We are already going pretty darn wide open,” he said. “The last I looked, at the end of April, we had sold some 10,000 tickets to our venues, and not everybody who visits buys a ticket. And we have about 69 tour groups booked until the end of the year, and Graceland every Friday sends a group, and they’ve been sold to full capacity. People are traveling, and Elvis fans have been so good to us.”
McCoy said the Birthplace helps make Tupelo a destination, and the CVB continues to invest heavily in destination development.
“It’s creating reasons for people to come — for a product, for an event,” he said. “Recently, the board invested $1 million in a pickleball facility, and there’s not going to be a bigger or better pickleball facility in the state. We have the best aquatic center in the state, but it’s nearly a decade old, and we have to think about what’s going to drive visitors to our area. You’re seeing fewer people willing to go into a static museum; instead, they want to be engaged and find reasons to connect. And that’s our challenge to give them places to connect, whether it’s through event spaces, new sports facilities or new cool spaces.”
McCoy said the CVB constantly looks for events to drive visitors to the city, but is cognizant of not stacking them on top of each other.
“We’re trying to maintain spacing out our events and not overburdening our city resources, whether it’s Public Works or the police,” he said. “I’ll use a baseball analogy — we’re not trying to hit a home run every weekend, but singles and doubles and even a triple add up to runs scored … The numbers reflect that.”
