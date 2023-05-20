djr-2023-05-14-news-gumtree-twp5

Amanda Patton, left, and her husband, Miles, use an umbrella to keep shade on their newborn daughter, July, as they stroll through the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Events like Gumtree have been bid draws for the All-America City, which has seen a boom in tourism over the past few years. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – As the pandemic waned, pent-up demand from people who had been cooped up at home and were ready to travel led to record visits to National Parks, theme parks and other popular destinations over the past two years.

