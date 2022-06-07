BLUE SPRINGS •  For nearly two years, the Toyota Experience Center has been sitting quietly, awaiting its public opening.

And that is finally happening Wednesday. On Tuesday, Toyota executives, joined by state and local leaders and other invited guests, celebrated with a grand opening ceremony inside the sprawling facility.

"The Toyota Mississippi Experience Center tells the Toyota story in a unique and energetic way," said Toyota Mississippi president David Fernandes. "Our goal is to showcase Toyota's culture, what goes into producing Americas best-selling vehicles and the many high-growth career opportunities in advanced manufacturing."

Billed as a state-of-the-art interactive visitors center and training center, the $10 million, 15,000-square-foot facility sits on a small rise overlooking the main Toyota Mississippi plant and near the Toyota-emblazoned water tower. A small solar array also has been built nearby.

Because of the pandemic, Toyota couldn't open the building to public tours or group meetings, but those restrictions are gone. It is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The Experience Center is designed to engage and educate visitors of all ages with simulators and collaborative robots. At the heart of the gallery is a unique projection light show featuring the Corolla, which is built at the adjacent Toyota Mississippi plant.

Later this year, Toyota Mississippi will begin operating tram tours of the manufacturing plant, and an electric bus will ferry visitors between the experience center and the plant.

As part of the Toyota Experience's grand opening celebration, Toyota made a $75,000 donation to Girl Scouts Heart of the South to support a Mobile STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) lab capable of reaching 2,000 students annually.

